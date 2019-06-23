close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
CM visits Shangla to offer condolences to Shaukat Yousafzai

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

BISHAM: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday visited the residence of provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at Bisham in Shangla district to condole the death of his mother.

He expressed grief and sorrow and prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

A number of ministers and members of the provincial assembly also visited the residence of the minister to offer condolence separately.

Earlier, a large number of people attended her funeral earlier. She had passed away in Peshawar on Saturday.

