Poor condition of road troubles tourists in Kaghan

MANSEHRA: The dangerous condition of Balakot-Naran section of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road is a big hurdle to promote tourism in scenic Kaghan valley.

“The chief minister wants to promote tourism in the province but the highly dangerous and dilapidated condition of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road is a big question mark on the claims being made by him in this regard,” said Abdul Waheed, a tourist from Lahore. The deteriorated road condition and frequent landslides disrupt traffic and put the lives of travellers in a danger. The National Highway Authority and Communication and Works Department didn’t construct embankments walls at most of Balakot-Naran section of the road. “Big ditches and cracks in roads and frequent landslide is a big hurdle to smooth travelling on this road,” said Waheed. Another tourist, M Jibran, said two tourists were killed last week when a heavy landslide hit a vehicle but even then the government was not sincerely working to re-carpet this road and construct embankment walls around it. “In some areas, one can experience that road is being eroded into Kunhar River posing a serious threat to travellers,” said Jibran. Matiullah, the president of hoteliers association in Kaghan valley, when contacted said that a delegation of hoteliers met with local lawmakers and visiting ministers.