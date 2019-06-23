Doctors, elders demand revival of Swat DHQ

MINGORA: The elders of the scenic Swat district and doctor community have urged Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to restore forthwith the District Headquarters Hospital, Swat so that the miseries of the people of the district could be lessened.

The demand was made at a recent meeting of district specialist doctors, elders of the district and others at Saidu Teaching Hospital, Swat.

The doctor community and elders of the district have urged the government to immediately restore the District Headquarters Hospital, Swat.

The participants decided to approach Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and ask him to immediately revive the District Headquarters Hospital.

They said that people of the district were suffering due to the abolishment of the DHQ.

Also, the burden of patients on Saidu Teaching Hospital has multiplied, affecting the quality of healthcare facilities.

They pointed out that the lone teaching hospital was providing healthcare to the entire Malakand division, which comprises eight districts.

The participants said the DHQ hospitals were there across the country, but Swat was the only district which has been deprived of this facility.

The elders present on the occasion threatened to launch a protest campaign if their demand was not accepted. They also warned of moving the court of law if the DHQ was not restored.