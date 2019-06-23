close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
AFP
June 24, 2019

One killed, 7 injured in Yemen rebel attack on Saudi airport

Top Story

AFP
June 24, 2019

RIYADH: A Yemeni rebel attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia killed a Syrian national and wounded seven civilians Sunday, a Riyadh-led coalition said, the latest in a series of strikes on the site.

“A terrorist attack by the Huthi militia took place at Abha international airport, through which thousands of civilian passengers... pass daily,” the military coalition said.

“A Syrian national died and seven civilians were wounded,” it added, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition did not provide details on how the airport was attacked, but Huthi rebels have repeatedly struck the civilian facility this month with drones and missiles.

Saudi state media have reported an intensification of coalition air raids on rebel positions in the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah and the Huthi-held capital Sanaa.

