14 killed as jeep plunges into river in Shangla

MANSEHRA: At least 14 persons, including a man, his wife and two siblings, were killed and seven others injured when a passenger jeep plunged into Indus River in Shalkanabad area of Kolai-Palas district on Sunday.

“We have fished out eight bodies and the search for another six is still underway. The seven injured were taken to the hospital,” Muhammad Iftikhar, the district police officer of Kolai-Palas, told reporters.

The jeep, carrying a total of 21 passengers, was on its way to Said Ghaziabad from Ghardar through Palas-Ziarat road, when it skidded off the road and plunged into the Indus River.

“Seven passengers who jumped out of the jeep before it could fall into river sustained injuries and the rest drowned,” said the official.

He added that bodies of eight persons were fished out and shifted to hospital.

“The search for the missing people is still underway and personnel of police and locals are taking part in the operation,” the official added.

Those whose bodies were recovered from the river were identified as Shamsur Rehman, Amal Fareed, Gulrang, Shad Muhammad, Gul Bahadar, and wife, daughter and son of Shah-i-Room.