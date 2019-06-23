Japanese envoy calls on Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan H E Kuninor Matsuda called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Punjab House here on Sunday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, economic development, bilateral relations and promotion of trade and commerce between two countries were discussed in the meeting.

Governor Punjab apprised Ambassador of Japan about the initiatives of government for bringing economic stability and social reforms to mitigate the sufferings of common people.

He said that special emphasis has been laid on promotion of economic activities so that new opportunities of jobs and business could be created.

He also mentioned foreign visits of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and foreign delegate’s visits to Pakistan for strengthening economic relations.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that we are committed to bring visible change in Pakistan with sustainable development and in order to obtain this objective; government has adopted drastic steps to observe austerity and utilize all available resources with best planning.

The governor appreciated the support of Japanese Government in education, health, social and economic sector in Pakistan and said that the close cooperation among Pakistan and Japan would be further developed with the passage of time.

He was of the view that remarkable industrial development of Japan is a role model and we are trying our best for capacity building and resource mobilization in this sector by following such success stories under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punjab Governor during the meeting also pointed out the direct foreign investment opportunities provided by government of Pakistan in different sectors and asked that Japan can also get benefit of this market.

He said we are giving due priorities to the neglected sectors and allocations had been earmarked in current fiscal year budget to provide helping hand and social security to the downtrodden.

During the meeting matters about peace and tranquility in the regions also came under discussion.

Japanese Ambassador lauded the efforts of Government of Pakistan for national development and assured that Japan would continue its support and bilateral ties among two countries would be further promoted.