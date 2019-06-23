14 power pilferers caught

GUJRANWALA: The Gepco regional task force and surveillance teams on Sunday caught 14 power pilferers red-handed during a crackdown here. The teams conducted raids at various parts of the region and found 14 consumers electricity stealing through direct lines. Cases have been registered against the accused persons.

CIVIL DEFENCE: ADC-G Khalid Umar on Sunday visited the Civil Defence emergency check-post and inspected arrangements there. Bomb Disposal Squad incharge Ubaidullah briefed the ADCG about the machinery, staff and other matters. The ADCG appreciated the performance of the Civil Defense officials and assured to provide necessary machinery and staff to the check-post.

130 DRUG PUSHERS BOOKED: City police have booked 130 drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them during a crackdown here. The police also recovered 1,790 grams heroin, 9,060 grams charas, 545 grams opium and 121 litres liquor from the accused persons. The police also recovered illegal arms from various criminals.

FOUR MINI PETROL PUMPS SEALED: AC City Usman Sikandar on Sunday sealed four mini petrol pumps and one gas refilling shop. The AC sealed the mini petrol pumps on Ferozwala Road, Race Course Road and Peoples Colony.