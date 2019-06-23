KP CM visits Shangla

BISHAM: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday visited the residence of provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at Bisham in Shangla district to condole the death of his mother. He expressed grief and sorrow and prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the

bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.