Youth held for uploading pictures of weapons on social media

FAISALABAD: Lundianwala police on Sunday arrested a youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media.

Accused Iftikhar Hussain of Chak 651/2-GB had uploaded his pictures with automatic weapons on his facebook account. On a complaint, the police arrested the accused and recovered weapons from his possession.

Power shutdown notice: The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on Monday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mongi Road feeder from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Khalid and Rajana feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station would remain suspended from 6am to 10am while Kashmir Wood, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, Abdullah Fibers, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mill, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafi Textile and Al-Murtaza feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamalpur grid station and Faisalabad Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station would observe power shutdown from 7am to 11am on June 24. Similarly, electricity supply from Rasheedabad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street and General Hospital feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, GM Abad, Marzipura, Rehmatabad, Qadirabad, Ahmadabad, Subhanabad, Sidhupura, Faizabad and Aminpur feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station would remain suspended from 8am to 1pm whereas all feeders emanating from 132-KV Ibrahim Fiber grid station would observe loadshedding from 9am to 1pm on June 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from Yasrab feeder originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Munirabad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudratabad, Ejaz Town and Saeedabad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station would also remain suspended from 8am to 2pm on June 24.

Youth commits suicide: A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the precincts of Madina Town police on Sunday.

Qaisar Latif of Chak 209-RB were upset after being scolded by parents over a domestic dispute. Qaisar swallowed poisonous pills and he was rushed to a hospital in precarious condition where he expired.

The police handed over the body to his family after completing necessary formalities.

Electrocuted: A teenage boy was electrocuted in the area of Peoples Colony police on Sunday.

Ghulam Rasool was busy working on the rooftop of his house at D-Ground area when he accidentally touched a livewire. He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.