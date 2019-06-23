No hospital to be handed over to private sector, says minister

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that no hospital will be handed over to private sector.

Talking to media, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions that no hospital would be given to private sector. She said the government was taking all possible steps to provide top quality healthcare facilities to the masses.

The government recruited over 11,000 doctors and also enhanced seats of PGRs, she added. Similarly, 2,422 Basic Health Units were functional round the clock across the province, she informed. She stated that 2,200 specialist doctors were recruited in the BHUs.

About Health Cards, Dr Yasmin stated that another 800,000 people would get health cards during July 2019. She informed that three more hospitals for mother-kid health would be established in the south Punjab.

She maintained that funds for the south Punjab would be spent locally, adding that corrupt elements in the Health Department would not be tolerated. She also chaired the syndicate meeting of the Nishtar Medical University. The syndicate approved different projects of Nishtar Burn Unit. The minister informed that revolutionary steps were being taken in the health sector.

aThe establishment of the Nishtar-II would surely help reduce burden of patients on the existing hospitals, she hoped. She said that house job officers were deputed purely on merit at the Nishtar Hospital. Vice-Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Nishtar Hospital MS Dr Ashiq Malik, MPAs Saleem Labar, Waseem Khan Badozai and Sabeen Gull were also present.

2,295 power pilferers caught in 2 months: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 2,295 power pilferers from the south Punjab between May and June, an official of the company said on Sunday.

The Mepco teams accompanying by the task forces raided different places at Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 3.8 million units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 68.8 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers. The accused were pilfering electricity by tampering with meters, from direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash. The Mepco official said that a crackdown would continue without any discrimination as per directives of Mepco CEO Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

Mepco installed 1,978 km HT, 1,421km LT lines during 2018/19: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) installed 1,978km high tension (HT) lines and 1,421km Low Tension (LT) lines during the current fiscal year 2018-19. According to the Mepco sources, it was top priority of the Mepco to provide early new connections and electricity with best voltage to the consumers.

The administration installed 1,978km high tension lines for upgradation of the system and to provide electricity with best voltage to the consumers, the sources added. The total length of the HT line reached to 75,853km in the region, they said. The Mepco administration had also installed 1,421km low tension (LT) line during the same period and the total length of LT lines reached to 49,981km across the region, the sources added. From July 2018 to May 2019, the HT line, including 137km HT and 41km LT lines installed at Multan circle, 163km HT and 76km LT line in DG Khan circle, 268km HT and 14km LT lines in Vehari, 336km HT and 38km LT lines in Bahawalpur, 475km HT and 11km LT lines in Sahiwal, 89km HT and seven km LT lines in Rahimyar Khan, 137km HT and one km LT lines in Muzaffargarh, 168km HT and 43km LT lines in Bahawalnagar while 201km HT lines and 1,185km LT lines had been installed in Khanewal circle, the Mepco sources added.