Wasa ordered to de-silt drains to counter emergency in monsoon

FAISALABAD: Punjab Housing and Public Health Engineering Secretary Nasim Sadiq has directed the Wasa authorities for de-silting of drains to counter any emergency situation in monsoon season.

He said this while holding a meeting with the Wasa officers during his visit here on Sunday. MPA Khayal Ahmad Kastro, FDA Chairman Dr Asad Moazzam, Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed, Punjab Housing DG Liaqat Ali Chattha, FDA DG Amir Aziz, Wasa MD Faqir Muhammad Ch and other officers attended the meeting. The Punjab Housing secretary said that the Wasa services were very much important during the monsoon season and all arrangements should be finalised before monsoon.

He said that forecast of rains should be noticed and all drains and sewerage system should be cleared before rains. The secretary stressed upon best services delivery of the Wasa at doorstep of citizens by using advance technologies and close liaison should be developed with public through the SMS regarding managing and delivering of services. He asked the Wasa officers to visit different localities for ascertaining public complaints and problems for attaining the public trust on the Wasa services, He directed for repatriating the employees on deputation and said that long leaves should not be granted.

He sought the details of vehicles and machinery for their auction and said that new vehicles and machinery would be purchased from these funds.

He directed for comprehensive survey of private water filtration plants and said that technical guidance should be provided to them as they were assisting Wasa in providing clean drinking water to the public. He hoped for considerable revenue collection if the Wasa provides best services and quality expectation of the public.

He stressed upon disposal of all pending complaints immediately and directed to bring positive change and behavior of the Wasa officers/officials. The secretary said that the Wasa Faisalabad would be role model for other cities.