Mon Jun 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

Girl abducted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was abducted at Chak 90/JB, Gojra, on Sunday. The daughter of farmer Muhammad Afzal was alone at her home when accused Ali Raza of Thikriwala along with his six accomplices, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Rafiq, Khair Din, Abdul Khaliq, Qamar Luqman and Zafar Iqbal, entered the house and allegedly abducted the girl.

CHILD RECOVERED FROM HOTEL: District Labour Welfare Department AD Muhammad Shahbaz on Sunday recovered a minor boy from a hotel at Gojra. Police have registered a case against the hotel owner on the charge of hiring minor boy Ali Hassan as a waiter in his hotel, which was against the Child Labour laws.

