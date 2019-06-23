Fazl’s brother elected JUI-F chief for KP

PESHAWAR: Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman was elected unopposed as the president and Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter as the election for the provincial office-bearers were held here on Sunday. The election was held at the provincial executive council meeting of the party. The incumbent provincial head Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, who was also contesting for the slot again, withdrew his candidature at the eleventh hour, paving the way for the unopposed election of Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman, who is the brother of the party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman. A tough contest was witnessed for the office of general secretary between the incumbent general secretary Maulana Shujaul Mulk and Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh. The latter emerged victorious. Members from across the province had gathered for the election at the provincial secretariat of the party on Ring Road.