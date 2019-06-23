close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 24, 2019

Fazl’s brother elected JUI-F chief for KP

National

BR
Bureau report
June 24, 2019

PESHAWAR: Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman was elected unopposed as the president and Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter as the election for the provincial office-bearers were held here on Sunday. The election was held at the provincial executive council meeting of the party. The incumbent provincial head Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, who was also contesting for the slot again, withdrew his candidature at the eleventh hour, paving the way for the unopposed election of Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman, who is the brother of the party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman. A tough contest was witnessed for the office of general secretary between the incumbent general secretary Maulana Shujaul Mulk and Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh. The latter emerged victorious. Members from across the province had gathered for the election at the provincial secretariat of the party on Ring Road.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan