Gas leak blast leaves two injured

FAISALABAD: Two persons were injured when a building collapsed in Mansoorabad police area on Sunday. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that due to gas leakage, a blast occurred in a house at Gulistan Colony, which resulted in collapse of the house. As a result, Razia Bibi (70), wife of Mian Khan, and Ali Hussain (24), son of Karam Din, received injuries and were shifted to the Allied Hospital.
