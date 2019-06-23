‘JI not to attend APC’

OKARA: Jamaat-e-Islami Okara chapter general secretary Amirul Azeem has said that his party will not participate in the All Parties Conference (APC) of Maulana Fazlur Rahman on June 26.

Addressing a gathering of the JI workers here on Sunday, Amirul Azeem said that the ruling parties of the country were responsible for the present economic crisis. He demanded the former rulers apologise from the nation for their actions and bring back the money which they had hoarded during their rule from the national resources. He said that the PTI used to be an ideological party when the JI was working in coalition with it in the KP. Today, he added, the PTI had become a status enjoying party while the JI was still running a movement against status quo. He said that whenever any big party leader faced a difficult situation in politics, he sought help from the JI.

BREACH IN CANAL: Hundreds of acres of crops were damaged due to a breach occurred in a canal on Sunday.

The sources told The News that a huge beach was occurred in the bank of the canal alongside 48/D village at Depalpur area, which inundated the crops. The Canal Department officials were informed about the matter but no action was taken yet.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was raped at Sodheki village on Sunday. Accused Allah Rakha entered the house of Muhammad Javed and allegedly raped his daughter. Police have registered a case.