Former actress Anjuman weds film producer Lucky Ali

LAHORE: Former film actress Anjuman Shaheen, one of the most successful artistes of Punjabi cinema, has wedded fellow film producer and director Waseem alias 'Lucky' Ali. The secret wedding ceremony of the 64-year-old actress took place on June 17 and was attended by only close family and friends. But the news was revealed earlier this week when pictures of the ceremony were leaked onto the social media. The two have now publicly confirmed the wedding. Speaking to Geo News, Anjuman said she was ecstatic on starting a new journey in her life. She said her husband gifted her a car and a house on the wedding, and said that she would share more pictures of the ceremony soon. Anjuman was one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry who shot to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s starring in films like Wadey Ki Zanjeer, Sher Khan, Chan Varyam, Jeedar, and others.

She is known for starring in lead roles alongside legendary Punjabi film actor Sultan Rahi, and has also co-starred with in non-Punjabi films with leading actors like Waheed Murad, Mohammad Ali, and Nadeem.

This is the film actress' second marriage. Her first husband, a former grade-21 income tax officer, namely Mubeen Malik, was shot in Lahore six years ago. She has three children from her first marriage.