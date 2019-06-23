close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
Country on road to progress, says Buzdar

Top Story

 
June 24, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country is moving forward to its real destination of development and progress. In a statement issued here Sunday, Usman Buzdar said the system was not corrected to facilitate the general public by previous government as the outdated system had not given any relief to public.

