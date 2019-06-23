Night motor rally organised

LAHORE: Pakistan Motor Racing Club in collaboration with Guard Group organised a inaugural Cross Lahore Night Motor Rally 2019 in three categories on Saturday night.

In motorcycle rally, Moin Khan and Ibrahim Shah were the winners of the first two places hile Nauman Maqbool was third. Zoia Ali claimed the ladies cross rally crown with Mrs Asma Saddique was second and Reema Shahab was third.

In category D, Zafar Khan Baloch was the winner, Ameenullah Khan and Sahibzada Usman were places second and third. In B category, Zayim Magsi was first, Khan Bahadar Aziz was second and Nuaman was third. In category C, Raza Saeed was first, Usman Nadeem was second and Usman Iqbal was third.Later Ch Noor Hussain, chairman Guard Group was the chief guest of the closing ceremony and he gave prizes to the winners.