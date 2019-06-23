Mr Punjab title for Attock’s Wasil

LAHORE: Wasil from Attock claimed the Mr Punjab title of the B.T.E 5th Punjab Arm-wrestling Championship (Men & Women) here on Saturday night.

The competitions were held in sub junior, junior, youth, senior, disabled categories. Runner-up of the event was M Usman Ghani. Among the women participants the winner of was Amta Saleem.

Chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony was Bahadur Khan, chairman Pakistan Armwrestling Federation. Aqeel Javed Butt, Imran Ali Butt, Faisal Khan, Rehan, Malik Latif and Zameer Sultan were the organising officials

Results: Sub-junior winners players: Bahwal Faisal Khan, Abdullah Sohail Butt, Usman Aqeel ButtMen's participants: Zameer Sultan, Hafiz Rehan Arif, Usman Ghani, M. Ali, Waseem Akram, Abid Khan, Zubair, Husnain, M.Rehan, Husnain, Naveed Ashraf, Junaid, Muazam Ali, Saad, Tayyab Amjad, Shan Gouri, Ammar Hassan, Waleed Khan, Salman Shah, Shahzaib, Mustafa, Tahir Shah.

Women's: Amta Saleem, Amna Rasheed, Mehreen Khan, Sobia Ameen, Natasha Khan, Zarka Salamat, Saba, Zainab Shaheen, Hafiza Iqra Arif, Nazish, Rohab Ashraf, Pakiza and Saman.