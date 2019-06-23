Pakistan finish 6th in Asian Beach Handball

KARACHI: Former champions Pakistan finished sixth in the 12-team 7th Asian Men's Beach Handball Championship when they went 1-2 down against Thailand in their fifth place tie at Weihai, China, on Sunday.

It was a tough clash. Pakistan took the lead when they emerged victorious in the first half 22-14. However in the second session a grueling fight was witnessed with Thailand, eventually sealing a 24-22 victory to make it 1-1. In penalty shootout Thailand kept their nerves, winning it 8-4 to finish at the fifth place. The score was 14-22, 24-22 (8-4) in favour of Thailand.

Pakistan, the winners of 2007 edition, had an unfortunate start when they went 1-2 down to Thailand in their Group B outing on June 15. The score remained 20-19, 18-23 (8-6) in Thailand’s favour.

In their second league outing on June 16 Pakistan defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 with the halves score being 16-14, 18-12. On June 17, the last edition runners-up Oman overwhelmed Pakistan 2-0 with the halves score of 13-10, 16-14. On June 19, Pakistan were downed by Iran 2-0 with the halves score of 13-10, 17-10.

On June 20, Pakistan defeated Japan 2-0, their second win, with the halves score being 23-13, 28-24. On June 21, Pakistan defeated Chinese Taipei 15-14, 19-15.

Meanwhile defending champions Qatar and Oman qualified for the final which will be held on Monday (today).The winners will qualify for the World Beach Games which will be held in San Diego, USA, in October this year. However it is now confirmed that both the finalists Qatar and Oman have qualified for the World Beach Handball Championships which will be held in Italy next year as two spots from Asia were up for grab.

In the first semi-final Qatar defeated Iran 2-0 with halves score of 20-14, 16-10. In the other semi-final Oman outwitted Vietnam 2-0 with the halves score of 13-12, 18-16. Before the Qatar-Oman final on Monday (today) Iran will face Vietnam in the third-place outing.