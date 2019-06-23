Arabs renew pledge to give Palestinians $100m in monthly aid

CAIRO: The Arab League Sunday reaffirmed a pledge to pay $100 million a month to the Palestinian Authority, a day after Washington unveiled its Middle East peace plan. Arab finance ministers meeting in Cairo renewed a promise first made in April to boost “the Palestinian Authority´s budget with a $100 million monthly transfer... as it faces financial burdens”, a statement said.

They also insisted, in an implicit rebuke to the White House´s economic plan, on the “complete Arab support to the Palestinian state´s economic, political and financial independence”. On Saturday the United States said its Middle East peace plan to be presented next week in Bahrain aims to raise more than $50 billion for the Palestinians and create one million jobs for them within a decade.

The so-called “Peace to Prosperity” plan is led by US President Donald Trump´s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. The Palestinian Authority is boycotting the Bahrain two-day Bahrain conference that opens on Tuesday, charing that pro-Israel Trump is seeking to buy off the Palestinians and deprive them of an independent state. Egypt and Jordan confirmed they would be sending delegations to the Manama workshop, which will also be attended by energy-rich Gulf Arab countries, Morocco and Israel.

The peace plan has so far deliberately avoided mapping a political component. US officials have hinted that the political part of the plan — which could come out as late as November, after Israel holds new elections and forms a government — will not mention the creation of an independent Palestinian state, a goal of decades of US diplomacy. On Sunday, the Arab finance ministers also condemned what they dubbed as “Israeli piracy of Palestinian public funds”. Israel collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, but withheld $138 million in transfers in February over Palestinian payments to political prisoners jailed for attacks against Israelis. The Arab League initially pledged in April to pay a $100 million to plug the gap left when Israel blocked tax transfers. Earlier this year it said the US plan “will not succeed in achieving long-lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East”.

Kushner’s economic plan for Mideast peace faces Arab rejection: Arab politicians and commentators greeted U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East $50 billion economic vision with a mixture of derision and exasperation, although some in the Gulf called for it to be given a chance.

Set to be presented by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner at a conference in Bahrain on June 25-26, the blueprint envisions a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and neighboring Arab economies and is part of broader efforts to revive the Israeli-Palestininan peace process.

“We don’t need the Bahrain meeting to build our country, we need peace, and the sequence of (the plan) — economic revival followed by peace is unrealistic and an illusion,” Palestinian Finance Minister Shukri Bishara said on Sunday.

The lack of a political solution, which Washington has said would be unveiled later, prompted rejection not only from Palestinians but also in Arab countries with which Israel would seek normal relations.

From Sudan to Kuwait, commentators and ordinary citizens denounced Kushner’s proposals in strikingly similar terms: “colossal waste of time,” “non-starter,” “dead on arrival.” Egyptian liberal and leftist parties slammed the workshop as an attempt to “consecrate and legitimize” occupation of Arab land and said in a joint statement that any Arab participation would be “beyond the limits of normalization” with Israel.

While the precise outline of the political plan has been shrouded in secrecy, officials briefed on it say Kushner has jettisoned the two-state solution - the long-standing worldwide formula that envisages an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.