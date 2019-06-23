Bodies of 7 climbers retrieved from Indian mountain

NEW DELHI: The bodies of seven climbers killed on India’s second highest mountain were retrieved Sunday, the border police said. The eight person group that went missing just under a month ago included four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian. They had set out to summit an “unclimbed peak” in the northern state of Uttarakhand. A group of mountaineers from the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) found the seven bodies near an unnamed peak on Nanda Devi East. The search for the eighth person missing would continue on Monday, ITBP spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey told AFP. The bodies retrieved have been “taken to a nearby site”, Pandey said, adding: “We have also found some mountaineering equipment and gear from the site.” The identities and nationalities of those brought back from the mountain have not yet been determined. Four Britons were rescued earlier after separating from the main group and had been helping the search teams to locate the others.