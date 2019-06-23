close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 24, 2019

Bodies of 7 climbers retrieved from Indian mountain

World

AFP
June 24, 2019

NEW DELHI: The bodies of seven climbers killed on India’s second highest mountain were retrieved Sunday, the border police said. The eight person group that went missing just under a month ago included four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian. They had set out to summit an “unclimbed peak” in the northern state of Uttarakhand. A group of mountaineers from the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) found the seven bodies near an unnamed peak on Nanda Devi East. The search for the eighth person missing would continue on Monday, ITBP spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey told AFP. The bodies retrieved have been “taken to a nearby site”, Pandey said, adding: “We have also found some mountaineering equipment and gear from the site.” The identities and nationalities of those brought back from the mountain have not yet been determined. Four Britons were rescued earlier after separating from the main group and had been helping the search teams to locate the others.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World