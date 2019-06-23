Thousands march in Ukraine capital’s Gay Pride

KIEV: More than 8,000 people turned out on Sunday for Kiev’s annual Gay Pride parade amid tight security as far-right activists sought to disrupt the celebration, organisers said. Waving rainbow and Ukrainian flags, dressed in bright colours, marched they marched through the centre of the capital as thousands of police and National Guards stood by to ensure order. “We go out to show that there are a lot of us and we have a lot of support,” Ruslana Panukhnyk, director of the NGO KyivPride that organizes the parade, told AFP. “Because democratic values, human rights values are not empty words for a very large number of Ukrainians,” she added. Vitaliy, now a 27-year-old man, was attacked with glass bottles after the parade in 2015. He admits that “it was scary” to participate in parade the very next year, but now, he believes, “Ukraine has made a big step forward” in terms of security.