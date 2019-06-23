Democratic White House candidates face grilling on abortion

COLUMBIA, United States: Democrats running for US president in next year’s election sat down with voters on Saturday to outline their stance on abortion, a long-simmering issue newly inflamed by attempts to curtail it nationwide.

With abortion now among the most-discussed topics in the presidential race, the candidates aimed to impress an audience cheering “Who decides? We decide!” at the conference put on by family planning organization Planned Parenthood. “If you’re not pro-choice, you’re not getting my vote,” declared 34-year-old Jennifer Egor, who traveled to the forum held in the South Carolina state capital Columbia.

“Women’s healthcare is everything. It’s not just about abortion, it’s so much more than that,” she said. Attended by 20 of the 23 candidates aiming to unseat Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 vote, the conference was titled “We decide 2020,” a reference not just to what is promising to be a contentious election, but also to the debate over who can choose if and when an abortion is necessary.