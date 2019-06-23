Ruling party candidate declares himself victor in Mauritania vote

NOUAKCHOTT: Government candidate and frontrunner Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has declared himself the winner of the first round of Mauritania’s presidential election, with around 20 percent of the votes still to be counted.

The 62-year-old former head of the domestic security service made the claim in the early hours of Sunday in the presence of current president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, his supporters and journalists.

The ballot is the first in Mauritania’s coup-strewn history that looks set to see an elected president complete his mandate and transfer power to an elected successor, although the opposition has raised concerns the vote could perpetuate a government dominated by military figures. Some 1.5 million people were eligible to vote Saturday in the vast, predominantly Muslim state, which is approximately twice the size of former colonial power France and has a population of just 4.5 million. Preliminary official results had been expected at the start of this week. But according to a source at the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), Ghazouani had won 50.56 percent of the votes after 80 percent of the votes had been counted. “There is only 20 percent left (to count), but that will not change the final result,” journalists quoted Ghazouani as saying. “Our candidate will win in the first round of voting,” ruling party spokesman Sidi Ould Domane had told reporters just before voting ended. CENI said in a statement that it would continue compiling the results from across the West African desert country before handing them over to the Constitutional Council. In the meantime, it said it “advises the candidates to show prudence and restraint,” and hoped the calm climate seen during the campaign and on voting day would prevail.