Erdogan’s candidate concedes defeat in Istanbul vote

ISTANBUL: Binali Yildirim, the ruling party candidate in the controversial re-run of Istanbul´s mayoral election, conceded defeat on Sunday.

Initial results from the state-run Anadolu news agency showed opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu leading with 53.69 percent to Yildirim´s 45.4 percent with more than 95 percent of ballots counted. “According to the result as of now my competitor Ekrem Imamoglu is leading the race. I congratulate him and wish him good luck,” Yildirim said.

Earlier, Istanbul returned to the polls in a re-run of the mayoral election that has become a test of Turkish democracy as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s continued popularity at a time of economic trouble. Election authorities annulled the first vote in March after Erdogan’s ruling party alleged corruption. Critics say Erdogan simply did not like the result, after a little-known former district mayor, 49-year-old Ekrem Imamoglu, snatched victory for the opposition by just 13,000 votes.

The city of 15 million is Turkey’s economic powerhouse and has been a crucial source of patronage for Islamic conservatives since Erdogan himself won the mayorship a quarter-century ago. Imamoglu, of the secular Republican People’s Party, has become a household name since being stripped of his victory, depicting the rerun as “a battle for democracy”. “Today our people will make the best decision... for the sake of our democracy, for Istanbul and also for the legitimacy of all future elections,” he said after voting. His upbeat message under the slogan “Everything will be fine” is in contrast to the usual aggressive name-calling of Turkish politics. At a voting station in the trendy Beyoglu neighbourhood, 31-year-old architect Begum said: “I voted against injustice and those who seek to polarise this nation.” Imamoglu faces Binali Yildirim, a mild-mannered Erdogan loyalist who oversaw several huge transport projects and served as prime minister. He struck a conciliatory tone on Sunday, saying: “If we have wronged, knowingly or unknowingly, one of our fellow Istanbulites or our challengers, if we have done something unjust, I ask for your forgiveness.”

The March election showed Erdogan’s party remains the most popular nationwide, adored by millions for overseeing dramatic growth, fiercely defending the country’s interests abroad and allowing religious conservatives a seat at the table. But double-digit inflation and rising unemployment have dented Erdogan’s reputation for economic stewardship and the AKP lost control of both Istanbul and the capital Ankara. Analysts warn he faces a “lose-lose” situation with the Istanbul rerun: a second defeat would undermine his image of invincibility and embolden rivals within his party, while a victory would forever be seen by the opposition as stolen.