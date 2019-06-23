Sweden, Italy await 2026 Winter Olympics decision

LAUSANNE: Sweden and Italy will discover on Monday which bid has been successful in their quest to be declared hosts of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The respective delegations from Stockholm-Are and Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo will make final presentations in Lausanne prior to voting by International Olympic Committee members. The vote is considered too close to call after a problematic and occasionally farcical bidding process, about which many questions, chiefly considering financial viability and political will, remain.

Neither Stockholm-Are nor Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo were considered front-runners at the start of the process, with seven cities originally in the running to follow the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Early favourites Calgary and Sion were both forced to withdraw after public votes, while Graz and Sapporo also pulled out and Erzurum in Turkey was withdrawn by the IOC.

Doubts remain over the enthusiasm of Stockholm for the Swedish bid. Previous polls have been inconclusive and city officials will not sign the Host City Contract, an obligation which will instead by fulfilled by those from Are.

The Italian bid, meanwhile, claims much greater popularity but has begged questions over its ability to hold the Games from a financial perspective, a fear bid officials have sought to deny.Both bids are geographically broad — Stockholm and Are are 335 miles apart.