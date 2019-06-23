NI woman loses £300k in romance scam

Ag PA

BELFAST: A Northern Ireland woman has been scammed out of more than £300,000 by an individual who promised her a romantic relationship.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, was targeted by the man on Facebook three years ago and she believed a relationship had developed. After three months, the scammer asked her to send him money for his children to be educated in England.

She was later asked for money in relation to investing in both Ghana and Dubai. In total she sent more than £300,000 to different accounts at his request in what Chief Superintendent Simon Walls described as one of the biggest romance frauds the PSNI has seen in a long time.

He said it is unclear where the scammer is from, and believes he may be moving around internationally. Walls said the woman has been left devastated by the elaborate deception. “Inquiries are ongoing into this fraud which has, understandably, had a devastating impact on the victim,” he said. “We receive reports of fraud on a regular basis and, no matter how big or small the amount of money is that a victim loses, every loss is felt by those targeted.”