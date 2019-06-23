close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 24, 2019

9 die as jeep plunges into Kohistan river

Top Story

A
APP
June 24, 2019

PESHAWAR: At least nine people were killed and two others injured when a jeep fell into the River Indus in the Palas area of district Kohistan on Sunday.

According to the police, the jeep was carrying 21 passengers — 16 men, two women and three children — and was heading towards Sair Ghazi. The incident occurred when the driver lost control over the jeep while reversing to give way to another vehicle due to which the vehicle fell into the river. The accident left six men, two women and a child dead.

Following the incident, locals and rescue teams started fished the bodies out of the river. The dead and the injured were shifted to district hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story