9 die as jeep plunges into Kohistan river

PESHAWAR: At least nine people were killed and two others injured when a jeep fell into the River Indus in the Palas area of district Kohistan on Sunday.

According to the police, the jeep was carrying 21 passengers — 16 men, two women and three children — and was heading towards Sair Ghazi. The incident occurred when the driver lost control over the jeep while reversing to give way to another vehicle due to which the vehicle fell into the river. The accident left six men, two women and a child dead.

Following the incident, locals and rescue teams started fished the bodies out of the river. The dead and the injured were shifted to district hospital.