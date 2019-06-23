Indian troops kill 4 more Kashmiris in deadly op

By Newsdesk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops have killed four more Kashmiris in a brutal cordon and search operation in the Shopian district of held Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the operation was carried out in the Keegam area of the district. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in. A senior police officer claimed to reporters that the young men were fighters who were killed in an “encounter” with the troops. Internet services to the district were also cut off. Sunday’s killings have raised the number of Kashmiri killings to five in two days.

Separately, Indian troops launched another operation in the Kangan area of district Ganderbal. The troops cordoned off the Charwan area of Kangan and were conducting house-to-house searches.