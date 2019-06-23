close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 24, 2019

Indian troops kill 4 more Kashmiris in deadly op

Top Story

 
June 24, 2019

By Newsdesk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops have killed four more Kashmiris in a brutal cordon and search operation in the Shopian district of held Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the operation was carried out in the Keegam area of the district. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in. A senior police officer claimed to reporters that the young men were fighters who were killed in an “encounter” with the troops. Internet services to the district were also cut off. Sunday’s killings have raised the number of Kashmiri killings to five in two days.

Separately, Indian troops launched another operation in the Kangan area of district Ganderbal. The troops cordoned off the Charwan area of Kangan and were conducting house-to-house searches.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story