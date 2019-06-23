Lawmakers barred from calling Imran ‘selected’ PM in NA

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has declared the use of the word “selected” for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly as contrary to the rules of procedure and conduct of business of the Lower House of the Parliament.

He issued this ruling on Sunday in response to a point of order raised by Energy Minister Omer Ayub Khan, who said the use of word “selected” for the Leader of the House was a breach of rules and an “insult to the entire House” so members should avoid using this word in future. The deputy speaker also said the use of word “selected” was an “insult of the entire House”.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari first used the words “PM-select” in his maiden speech in the National Assembly on August 17 last year following Imran Khan’s elevation as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Khan’s elevation came after a highly acrimonious poll campaign and a general election the opposition have alleging as “controversial” and “rigged”.

In that speech, Bilawal had also said Khan was also the Prime Minister of “donkeys” and “living corpses”. “I want to remind Imran that he isn’t the Prime Minister of just one party. He is the Prime Minister of the entire country. Imran is also the PM of those whom he called living corpses, donkeys, goats and sheep,” Bilawal had said amid thumping of desks by his party colleagues. The use of the term quickly gained traction among other members of opposition parties, particularly, in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), whose members regularly use the term in their criticism of the Prime Minister, who they accuse of “stealing the public’s mandate”.

To his credit, Khan had promised an inquiry into allegations of election rigging, though, clearly incensed by the remarks, had also vowed accountability. Most recently, Maryam Nawaz used the term in a fiery press conference where she heaped scorn on the Prime Minister, who the opposition also accused of being incompetent.