Tourists throng Malam Jabba to enjoy summer festival

MINGORA: Tourists from across the country thronged Malam Jabba to witness the summer festival.

Commission Malakand Division Riaz Khan Mahsud inaugurated the festival. Tourists from all over the country enjoyed various adventurous sports activities including a leap of faith, “zip line and rock climbing.” The tourists took interest in zip line which was at 90 meter height and 550 meters long.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the valley has witnessed a record number of sports activities.

“The government is working to build roads and infrastructure leading to the tourist spots. Tourism in the valley has not only boosted the local economy but has created jobs for the youth,” he said, adding that new tourist spots have also been explored in various parts of Malakand division including Swat. “This is a paradise on earth. I came here along with my colleagues for two days but now I don’t want to leave this scenic valley,” said 25-year old Momina Babar Khan Jadoon, a tourist from Islamabad.

Tourists took a keen interest in adventure sports including rock climbing, the leap of faith and zip line.

“This 550 meter long zip line experience was wonderful. It scared me initially but I gathered courage and enjoyed it,” said Rabia Bakhtawar, a tourist from the USA and added that the beauty of this valley can be compared with any place of the world.

“I have been to Murree several times but the scenery, walking tracks, deep forests and weather always attracts me to this part of Pakistan,” said 55-year old Fazal Rabbi, a Professor in English from Jahanzeb College Swat. Most of the tourists flocked to the valley along with their families and declare the journey as a lifelong experience. The music concert was also part of the festival. The festival concluded with fireworks and local dance.