Ighalo snatches Nigeria winner against Burundi

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt: Odion Ighalo came off the bench to score the goal that gave former champions Nigeria a 1-0 victory over stubborn minnows Burundi on Saturday in the opening Africa Cup of Nations Group B match.

The Shanghai Shenhua forward had been on the pitch only four minutes in Egyptian Mediterranean city Alexandria when he struck the 77th-minute winner. It was an unconvincing performance from the three-time trophy-holders, who lacked attacking sharpness against well-organised opponents.

Burundi came closest to breaking the deadlock during the first 45 minutes. Cedric Amissi darted on to a brilliantly weighted pass and it took a brave parry from perfectly-positioned Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi to prevent a sizzling close-range shot finding the net.

The close shave came just after beanpole Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu had displayed his aerial prowess to force a good save from Jonathan Nahimana. Nigeria dominated first-half possession as anticipated but seldom threatened to score.

Iwobi was well policed by a Burundian side who were enjoying their debut at the African football showpiece. Kenneth Omeruo came close soon after half-time with a header off a free-kick.

As the hour mark approached, Rohr took off John Obi Mikel and introduced Ahmed Musa, hoping the pace of the wide attacker could unlock the Burundi defence. Ighalo, the leading scorer in the qualifying competition with seven goals, later replaced Onuachu and soon broke the deadlock. A superb pass from Ola Aina set up Ighalo to fire past the onrushing Nahimana and the ball landed in the far corner of the net.