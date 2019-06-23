Pakistan finish sixth in Asian Men’s Beach Handball

KARACHI: Former champions Pakistan finished sixth in the 12-team 7th Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship when they went 1-2 down against Thailand in their fifth place tie at Weihai, China, on Sunday.

It was a tough clash. Pakistan took the lead when they emerged victorious in the first half 22-14. However, in the second session a gruelling fight was witnessed and Thailand won a 24-22 victory to make it 1-1.

In the penalty shootout, Thailand kept their nerves, winning it 8-4 to finish at the fifth place. The score was 14-22, 24-22 (8-4) in favour of Thailand.

Pakistan, the winners of 2007 edition, had an unfortunate start when they went 1-2 down to Thailand in their Group B outing on June 15. The score remained 20-19, 18-23 (8-6) in Thailand’s favour.

In their second league outing, on June 16, Pakistan defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 with the scores being 16-14, 18-12. On June 17, the last edition runners-up Oman overwhelmed Pakistan 2-0 with the scores of 13-10, 16-14.

On June 19, Pakistan were downed by Iran 2-0 with the scores of 13-10, 17-10.

On June 20, Pakistan defeated Japan 2-0 with the scores being 23-13, 28-24.

On June 21, Pakistan defeated Chinese Taipei 15-14, 19-15.

Meanwhile, defending champions Qatar and Oman qualified for the final which will be held on Monday (today).

The winners will qualify for the World Beach Games, which will be held in San Diego, US, in October this year.