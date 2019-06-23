close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 24, 2019

Nine die as jeep falls into Indus River in Kohistan

National

A
APP
June 24, 2019

PESHAWAR: At least nine people died and two injured when a passenger jeep reversing to give way to another vehicle fell into the River Indus at Palis Kohistan district on Sunday. Police control’s initial reports say the jeep was carrying 21 people and was heading towards Sairghazi while giving way to another vehicle, the driver reversed the jeep, lost his control and fell into the river Indus near old bridge Shalkhan Abad. The jeep was carrying 21 passengers including 16 male, three children and two women while six male, two female and one child have lost their lives in the accident. The deceased and injured were shifted to Pattan District Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan