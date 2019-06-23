Nine die as jeep falls into Indus River in Kohistan

PESHAWAR: At least nine people died and two injured when a passenger jeep reversing to give way to another vehicle fell into the River Indus at Palis Kohistan district on Sunday. Police control’s initial reports say the jeep was carrying 21 people and was heading towards Sairghazi while giving way to another vehicle, the driver reversed the jeep, lost his control and fell into the river Indus near old bridge Shalkhan Abad. The jeep was carrying 21 passengers including 16 male, three children and two women while six male, two female and one child have lost their lives in the accident. The deceased and injured were shifted to Pattan District Hospital.