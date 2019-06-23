PPP MPA supports candidate backed by GDA

SUKKUR: PPP MPA Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar alias Raja Khan Mahar on Sunday emphasised on voters to exercise their vote for independent candidate Ahmed Ali Mahar, who is backed by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) instead of the PPP candidate Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar for upcoming polls in NA-205 Ghotki. Such a development caused serious worries to the PPP candidate Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar before the by-elections for NA-205 Ghotki. He has registered his complaint against Ali Nawaz to the PPP Sindh President, Nisar Khuhro as well as the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the violation of party rules.

Reports said that GDA MPA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar had a meeting with his younger brother PPP MPA Raja Khan Mahar and convinced him to support their nephew, Ahmed Ali Mahar. The PPP MPA agreed to support the independent candidate and approached the voters requesting them to use their votes to elect Ahmed Ali Mahar. Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Sindh President Nisar Khuhro have summoned their MPA Raja Khan Mahar but he refused to entertain the summon. Sources said that Nisar Khuhro informed the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the latest development and Bilawal had decided to visit the nominated candidate Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar to discuss the matter and talk to Raja Khan Mahar.