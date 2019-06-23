Ambassador-designate to Japan visits FPCCI

KARACHI: Pakistan Ambassador designate to Japan visited FPCCI before resuming his office in Tokyo, for interaction with the apex body of trade and industry in the country.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President FPCCI discussed about the declining trade between Pakistan and Japan. He said the bilateral trade is over $3 billion and around $2.5 billion out of which are imports from Japan, mainly machinery and automobile products.

Baig said Japan in an active trading partner of Pakistan and used to be the biggest buyer of Pakistani cotton yarn. He suggested promoting Pakistani exports to Japan through fruits, vegetables and seafood products, emphasised the need of visit of trade delegations.

The Ambassador designate had already served the diplomatic mission in Tokyo four times and also served as the Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan. He informed that there exists a great potential of relocation of industries from Japan to Pakistan in Special Economic Zones under CPEC.

The Ambassador welcomed the idea of exchange of trade delegations and adding to conduct technical training courses in Japan. He also said he would negotiate to get concessional tariff for Pakistani products to enhance the exports.