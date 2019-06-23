NAB reply to IHC in Park Lane case: It rests with court to call or not call the accused

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday furnished a written reply with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Park Lane case against the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari.

Zardari has submitted an application to the court for hearing his plea for bail. According to the reply submitted by the NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, it was not binding on the accused to be present in the court during the hearing of his application for bail, rather it was the court’s prerogative to summon the accused in person or not.

The statement said the court had the authority and power to exempt Zardari from personal appearance. The reply said since special security measures taken to bring the accused to the court causing discomfort to hundreds of litigants, it rested with the court to decide what it deemed fit in the instant case.

The reply said the accused was arrested after rejection of his bail application and the accountability court concerned had given his remand on June 21 that was extended to July 2. It further said special medical facilities had been provided to the accused on the court direction.