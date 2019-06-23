NAB arrested 600 people in one-and-a-half years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sunday released the performance of NAB under the chairmanship of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and the anti-graft body has received 54,344 complaints last year and arrested 600 persons.

According to NAB’s data, 600 persons were arrested by NAB, whereas 590 corruption references have been filed in various accountability courts and recovered an amount of Rs4.3 billion during the present management of NAB.

Furthermore, 1210 corruption references having looted amount of Rs900 billion also under trial in different accountability courts. Since its inception, NAB has arrested so far 4,010 persons, received 426,648 complaints and filed 3,535 references in the accountability courts and so far recovered Rs326.314 billion.