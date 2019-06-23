PPP, PML-N looted country mercilessly, says Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said the PPP and the PML-N have looted the wealth of the country mercilessly.

Addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of a road here on Saturday, he said the country is passing through a very difficult phase as the national treasure is empty. The government is helpless and could not provide any relief to people in the budget. He said the friends of Pakistan helped “us financially in every crisis”. Otherwise, it may be very difficult not only for the country but also for the masses to survive. He said nobody is more sincere with the country than PM Imran Khan who wants to take the country out of all crises.

He hoped the circumstances would become better with the arrival of IMF loan. He urged the masses to avoid spreading hate. He said he had no role in clashes in the constituency. He criticized former PML-N MNA Dr Shezra Mansib Ali who took the project of the Baba Guru Nanak International University to her in-laws’ area, instead of Nankana. He said now he would see who takes this university to a city other than Nankana.

He said PML-N former parliamentarians did corruption in Nankana road projects worth Rs 36 crore. He said now all roads of Nankana would be constructed with transparency. He said the Muslim League has now become a Fraud League. Housing colonies would be constructed for poor masses in the area. The Green Market would be constructed in Nankana within six months. The Punjab Arts Council would construct a training centre in an empty building near Nabipur Piran village. He said Rs 7 billion were given to the Utility Store Corporation, which were not used properly in Ramazan.

MPA Mian Muhammad Atif, former tehsil nazim Rana Shahzad Khalid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Muhammad Naveed and a large number of PTI workers were present.