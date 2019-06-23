Two men drown off Gadani beach

Two men drowned while bathing in the sea off the Gadani beach on Sunday. Police said the two friends were at the beach for a picnic, and they drowned while bathing in the sea.

Divers, however, retrieved their bodies from the sea and took them to the Civil Hospital Karachi for completing the medico-legal formalities. The bodies were later handed over to their families.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Ibrahim, son of Raza, and 30-year-old Saad Ahmed, son of Abdur Rauf. Police said the victims were friends and residents of the Gulberg and Sharifabad areas respectively.

Body found

The body of a man who had apparently drowned off the Hawkesbay beach was found on Sunday. Rescuers reached the site and took the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.

According to the police, the deceased appeared to be around 50 years old, but he was yet to be identified. The body was later shifted to the morgue. Police said the body was apparently around two days old.

Inmate tries to kill self

A man who was sentenced to life in prison tried to commit suicide at the Central Jail Karachi on Sunday. The prisoner was shifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the inmate, who was identified as 40-year-old Khakam Khan, attempted to commit suicide at the central prison by cutting his throat with a sharp-edged object.

The injured prisoner was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where the doctors termed his condition critical. Police said the jail officials claimed that the man had mental problems and had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital in the past.

They said the man was sentenced to life in prison in a murder case and he had attempted to commit suicide twice before: once in 2014 and again in 2017.

Man electrocuted to death

A man was electrocuted to death while working at his home in the Lyari neighbourhood on Sunday. Police said the incident took place at a house located near the Lyari General Hospital, within the limits of the Chakiwara police station.

The man’s body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for conducting a post-mortem examination. He was later identified as 35-year-old Madan, son of Mohan.

Police officials said that though the deceased person’s family took the body away without completing all the medico-legal formalities, the initial investigation suggested that the man had died of electrocution while doing some electrical work at his home.

Another man electrocuted

A young man was electrocuted to death in the Landhi neighbourhood on Sunday. Police officials said the incident took place at a house located in Landhi No. 6, within the limits of the Landhi police station.

Police officials said that the deceased had been identified as 21-year-old Hamza, son of Manzar Hussain. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for conducting a post-mortem examination and later handed over to his family.