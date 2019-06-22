Olympic Day to be celebrated today

ISLAMABAD: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is celebrating its 125th anniversary on Sunday (today), cherishing the values and culture of Olympism fostered across the world under the globally felicitated Olympic Movement for over a century.

The Olympism and Olympiad have become a universal phenomenon. During the celebrations, the world will also witness the inauguration of the state of the art Olympic House in Lausanne (Switzerland).

The Olympic House, new headquarters of the IOC, has received three of the most rigorous sustainable building certifications making it a state of the art sustainable building in the world.

Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan has been invited by the IOC to witness the celebrations.

NOC Pakistan will host a ceremony to celebrate Olympic Day on Sunday with elite athletes and Olympians at the Pakistan Olympic House in Lahore.