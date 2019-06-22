Pakistan finish sixth in Fed Cup

ISLAMABAD: Sara Mansoor won her match as the Pakistan tennis team lost 1-2 to Turkmenistan to finish 6th in the Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group-II in Kuala Lumpur.

Sara Mansoor beat Arzuv Klycheva 6-0, 6-3. Sarah Mahboob Khan lost the second match and Pakistan also went down in the doubles.

Results: Sara Mansoor bt Arzuv Klycheva 6-0, 6-3; Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva bt Sarah Mahboob Khan 6-2, 6-1; Anastasiya Azimbayeva & Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva bt Sara Mansoor & Sarah Mahboob Khan 6-4, 7-5.