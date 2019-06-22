Sri Lanka celebrates victory

COLOMBO: Streets in Sri Lanka were lit up by firecrackers and front pages celebrated victory after the national cricket team’s stunning World Cup win over England.

Residents in the capital Colombo and across the nation celebrated wildly after low-ranking Sri Lanka unexpectedly beat England on their home soil by 20 runs to open up the race for a semi-final spot.

“Battered and bruised Lions decimate empire,” the local Daily Mirror said while the Island daily front-page the match report with a bold banner headline: “SRI LANKA BEAT ENGLAND.”

President Maithripala Sirisena welcomed the “competitive spirit” of the national team while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was among the first to congratulate the team.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne praised Lasith Malinga and fellow veteran Angelo Mathews — whose painstaking 85 not out helped them recover from a collapse to three for two. Arjuna Rana-tunga said earlier in the week that Karunaratne and his team had improved during the current tournament.