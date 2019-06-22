Border wants to see Lyon in action

LONDON: Former Australia captain Allan Border wants Justin Langer to try Nathan Lyon in the World Cup, with the off-spinner the only squad member not to play a game.

Lyon has been confined to the bench for Australia’s first six games, as the defending champions sit first with three games to play.

Having worked in unison with Adam Zampa on the turning wickets of India and Dubai, Australia have backed their quicks to get the job done in England.

Zampa entered the World Cup in form but has only played the four games — left out while Marcus Stoinis was injured for team balance — with tournament figures of 5-236.

“I’ve just got a little voice at the back of my head saying ‘try Nathan Lyon’ in a couple of these games,” Border said in a column for the ICC.

“He’s a wicket-taker and knows how to get people out. Test bowling is obviously different, but Lyon is a good attacking bowler and gets lots of revs on the ball. The mindset of players now is to really attack the opposition spinner, and it can go two ways. But the other side of the coin is that to win this tournament you’re probably going to need to have more of an attacking mindset so that you can limit the opposition.”

Border’s comments come after former England spinner Graeme Swann called for Lyon to play, arguing that it would also improve Zampa’s game by building pressure at the other end. Zampa returned to the Australian side against Bangladesh and produced a bowling performance teammate Glenn Maxwell believed was more impressive than figures of 1-68 (nine overs) suggested.

“I thought he bowled beautifully today and if he keeps putting the ball in the right areas he’s going to keep getting wickets for us,” Maxwell said.

“Unfortunately, (there were a) couple of big hits off his good balls, which you expect as a spinner. It cost him towards the end of his spell. It’s just the nature of leg-spin bowling in one-day cricket that some days your best ball goes for six.”