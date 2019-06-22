Proteas not to take Pak bowlers lightly

LONDON: Pakistan’s World Cup hopes hang by a thread and one of the prime reasons for it is the below-par showing of their bowling attack.

Pakistan’s bowling arsenal looks good on paper but apart from Mohammad Amir, who is one of the World Cup’s leading wicket-takers, none of the Pakistani bowlers have really made their presence felt in their last four World Cup outings.

But despite the bowlers’ largely unimpressive performance, South Africa intend to give them due respect when the two teams clash in a battle for World Cup survival here at Lord’s on Sunday.

“I think Pakistan have got a really good bowling unit,” said South Africa opener Aiden Markram here at Lord’s on Saturday. Mohammad Amir is back and in form. It will be a nice challenge to face them at Lord’s. I think their bowling lineup is one we definitely can’t take lightly,” stressed Markram.

Markram was of the view that since South Africa have played and won a recent ODI series against Pakistan, they won’t be facing surprise elements but did pick out veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as a bit of a new challenge.

“We’ve played a recent series against Pakistan. Hafeez wasn’t part of that series, so that will be a new sort of challenge for some of us who haven’t faced him.”

Many believe that Markram could take over as South Africa’s new captain in the near future. But the 24-year-old batsman is not thinking about it.

“Look, there’s not been a lot of focus on it at all to be honest with you. I’m really just trying to keep my spot on the side, so I’m just trying to make sure I’m scoring loads of runs as I can for the side and saving as many as I can in the field.”

South Africa, who lost in a key clash against New Zealand, have a less than slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.