Sun Jun 23, 2019
NR
News Report
June 23, 2019

Madrassa adjacent to Lal Masjid sealed

National

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Islamabad has sealed a madrassa adjacent to Lal Masjid.

Due to closure of the madrassa, over 150 female religious students have been confined inside the mosque building, BBC reported.

The administration is of the view that there is no madrassa for women adjacent to Lal Masjid. It said the area where the female students are confined is specified for men, therefore, women cannot stay there.

