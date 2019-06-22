Illegal allotment of prime land: NAB files reference against Kamal, others

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday issued notices to Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Mustafa Kamal and a dozen others over a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau against them for allegedly illegally selling an amenity plot to real estate developers in Clifton.

The plot, measuring over 6,000 yards, situated between Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine and Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, was supposed to be given to sea-shell hawkers to set up stalls, but it was illegally sold to builders at below the market price to make a high-rise, according to NAB.

The bureau has named former city nazim Kamal, Dawood Jan, Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Fazal Rehman, Nazir Zardari, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Irfan, Mumtaz Haider and Muhammad Rafiq among others as suspects.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Kamal approved the commercial status of the plot after which it was sold to DJ Builders, which later sold it to another builder. It added that the price of the plot was shown to be Rs260 million while it valued more than Rs2.5 billion.

It said that first the plot was divided into 198 stalls, to be handed over to hawkers, but no implementation was carried out. Later in 2007, the plot was amalgamated into one and sold off to DJ Builders. In 2014, the plot was sold to another building. NAB maintained that the whole process was neither illegal as neither the status of the plot could be changed nor a building higher than one-storey could be built on it. It added that the suspects using their influence caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

The court approved a reference for hearing and issued notices to the suspects to appear in court and file comments.