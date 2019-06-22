Comsats academic staff body calls off exam boycott

ISLAMABAD: The Academic Staff Association of Comsats University, Islamabad, has called off the exam boycott after successful negotiations with the rector.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, regarding recent protest at Comsats University, Islamabad (CUI), across the seven campuses, a negotiating committee, headed by Professor Mehnaz, President Academic Staff Association (ASA-CUI), met Rector CUI, Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, on June 20, 2019. An agreement as an outcome of this meeting was signed; hence, all the long standing issues regarding the employees concern were addressed amicably. As a result, ASA-CUI immediately called off the exams boycott and all the employees at CUI showed great relief as this agreement addressed almost all of their main concerns.

However, ASA-CUI has shown great concern over a news published in national newspapers that a summary regarding the removal of Rector CU1, has been forwarded to the President of Pakistan, Chancellor of CU1, with a suggestion to give an additional charge of CUI to any of the rectors of Quaid-i-Azam University, Allama lqbal Open University or International Islamic University. ASA-CUI strongly condemns this action at the time when all the issues have been settled down to the satisfaction of all the aggrieved groups within CUI and nothing is left unresolved.