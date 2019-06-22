Pakistan, UK sign MoU for Ishaq Dar’s extradition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for extradition of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The UK is extraditing Dar on the legal basis for criminal offences and other cases.

As per document, Pakistan will pay all the expenses on the transit of Ishaq Dar.

According to the MoU, no country can make financial demands after the deliverance, custody or arrest of a person.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar and Graeme Biggar, the director of National Security at Britain’s interior ministry, are signatories to the document.

Dar had been making consistent attempts to seek political asylum which remained fruitless.

He is currently absconding from several cases in Pakistan and has been declared a proclaimed offender by the courts. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.